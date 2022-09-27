Home Business

Walmart wants to on-board Indian sellers to sell products online in Canada

Walmart operates more than 400 stores in Canada and claims to be one of the largest online retailers and fastest growing marketplace platforms in the country.

Published: 27th September 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Walmart

Walmart (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: US retail giant Walmart has reached out to Indian sellers to join its marketplace in Canada before the start of the winter holiday season in that country, the company said on Tuesday.

The company has set an ambitious target of achieving USD 10 billion a year exports from India by 2027.

Walmart operates more than 400 stores in Canada and claims to be one of the largest online retailers and fastest growing marketplace platforms in the country.

"Walmart held a day-long Global Seller Summit in Delhi on September 27 to help Indian companies leverage Walmart's e-commerce marketplace to grow in the US and Canada. Over 500 Indian manufacturers, brands and sellers attended to hear from local and global Walmart experts, logistics and fintech service providers, and Indian companies that are already thriving on Walmart Marketplace," the company said in a statement.

Walmart started onboarding Indian sellers to its US marketplace in January.

The winter holiday season in North America is retail's busiest time of the year.

Walmart data shows that customers start researching their holiday buys in October, with steady sales throughout November and December, the statement said.

"We are focused on building long-term relationships with even more Indian companies. Helping sellers build their business in the US and establish themselves in Canada with Walmart Marketplace underscores our confidence in the potential of these markets for Indian sellers as we work towards building our exports from India to USD 10 billion a year by 2027," Walmart, Global Sourcing, Emerging Markets and Business Development, Vice President Michelle Mi said.

Walmart said that it is preparing to help Indian sellers take advantage of the key shopping season with tools like Walmart Fulfillment Services (for fast and easy shipping) and Walmart Connect (for targeted seasonal promotions).

The retail giant sees outstanding potential for Indian sellers in highly searched categories like home, apparel, leather accessories, and beauty and personal care.

"Indian companies are leveraging the Walmart Marketplace for D2C export success. Walmart is seeing top suppliers like Welspun adding D2C sales to their business, as well as exciting new digital-first brands such as Rage Coffee and Mensa Brands coming on board the platform to grow in overseas markets," the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Walmart
India Matters
Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan CM Gehlot to visit Delhi, meet Congress high command
Resort owned by Pulkit Arya was set on fire by the locals.(Photo |Twitter)
Ankita murder case: Demolition of resort may have destroyed crucial evidence, says U'khand ex-DGP
A member of Popular Front of India (PFI) arrested by Assam Police being produced before a court in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
Centre bans PFI and its associates for five years over terror links
BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)
BJP renews game plan for poll-bound states, ’24 election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp