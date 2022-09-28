Home Business

iPhone 14 manufacturing in India shows maturity of Apple's India production capabilities: Moody's 

The iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai. Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major iPhone assembler.

Published: 28th September 2022 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 12:23 PM   |  A+A-

Apple-iPhone-14-iPhone-14-Plus

The Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus phones. (Photo | Apple)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The manufacturing of iPhone 14 in India within weeks of the global launch demonstrates the maturity of Apple's manufacturing capabilities in the country, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Increasing volumes of locally-manufactured iPhones will also accelerate Apple's expansion strategy in India, Raj Joshi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance Group, Moody's said.

The Indian smartphone market's large size and strong growth prospects as the country unveils its 5G network "make it an attractive long-term market for Apple", according to a note by Moody's.

"Apple's plan to manufacture iPhone 14 products in India is credit positive because it will diversify its manufacturing base that is highly concentrated in China," Joshi said.

Moody's in its commentary on Apple's plans to manufacture iPhone 14 products in India further observed that Apple has produced iPhones in India since 2017 "...but the manufacturing of iPhone 14 within weeks of their global launch demonstrates the maturity of the company's manufacturing capabilities in India that we expect to ramp up quickly."

Moody's said Apple had less than five per cent unit share of the smartphone market in India, the second-largest smartphone market by unit volumes, and iPhone sales in India nearly doubled in June 2022 quarter over prior year.

The commentary assumes significance given that Apple has begun manufacturing its marquee new iPhone 14 in India as the global tech giant taps into production prowess outside of China.

This time around, the production in the world's second-biggest smartphone market commenced within weeks of the September 7 unveiling of the device.

"We are excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India. The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities," Apple had said in a statement earlier this week.

Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE.

Today, Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones, including iPhone SE, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and now, iPhone 14 in the country. The Made-in-India iPhone 14 will begin to reach local customers in next few days. Phones manufactured in India will be both for the Indian market and exports.

The iPhone 14 will be shipped from Foxconn's Sriperumbudur facility on the outskirts of Chennai. Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer and major iPhone assembler.

Apple, which has been making most of its iPhones in China, could make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025, JP Morgan analysts had said in a note last week.

iPhone devices in the past were assembled in India about six to nine months after production started in Chinese factories.

This time the duration has been cut short to just a couple of weeks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
iPhone 14 Apple Moody's Moody's Investors Service
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp