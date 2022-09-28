Home Business

Sensex tumbles 609 points in early trade amid weak Asian markets 

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 608.8 points to 56,498.72 in initial trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 182 points to 16,825.40.

Published: 28th September 2022 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay Stock exchange, BSE

Bombay Stock exchange

By PTI

MUMBAI: Benchmark indices began the trade on a bearish note on Wednesday with the Sensex tumbling 609 points in early trade, amid a weak trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 608.8 points to 56,498.72 in initial trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 182 points to 16,825.40.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and Asian Paints were the major laggards.

Sun Pharma, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dr Reddy's and Power Grid were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading sharply lower.

The US markets ended on a mixed note on Tuesday.

"FIIs have been deserting local equities in recent sessions and this could also dent market sentiment.

The street is now anxiously awaiting the RBI September MPC meet outcome to trickle in on Friday," said Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

The 30-share BSE index had ended 37.70 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 57,107.52 on Tuesday. The Nifty shed 8.90 points or 0.05 per cent to 17,007.40.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.25 per cent to USD 85.19 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 2,823.96 crore on Tuesday, according to data available with BSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty Stock Market BSE NSE
India Matters
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik leaves after meeting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gahlot at the Jodhpur House, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Hectic discussions on to resolve crisis ahead of Cong president poll
National commission for women
NCW seeks explanation from IAS officer over remark to student on sanitary napkins
For representational purposes. (Express Illustration)
All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
DMK govt denies permission for RSS, VCK rallies on October 2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp