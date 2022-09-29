Home Business

Akash Ambani only Indian on Time magazine's 100 emerging leaders' list

"The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said.

Published: 29th September 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Akash Ambani, the eldest of two sons of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has found his name on Time magazine's top 100 global rising stars.

Every year, TIME magazine publishes the TIME100 Next, a list--inspired by its flagship TIME100--that recognizes 100 rising stars worldwide.

Akash Ambani is reportedly the only Indian on the list. He graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics.

"The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said.

"Akash Ambani was promoted in June to the chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being controversially handed a board seat at just 22. He's since played a key role in landing multi-billion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook," it added.

Time added he might be given "a crack at larger chunks of the family's conglomerate".

For the record, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has resigned from the board of Reliance Jio, thereby handing over reigns to his elder son Akash Ambani. The latter has now become Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd, the flagship company that owns all Jio digital services brands including Reliance Jio Infocomm.

Akash has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance group and is now leading the creation of the 'convergence dividend' for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high inclusivity across geographies and income levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Akash Ambani Time magazine' top 100 global rising stars
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp