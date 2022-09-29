As demand picks up, Nikon India to focus on digital content creator market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Imaging major Nikon India to focus more on the digital content creator market as the demand picks up in the segment. “We see a lot of demand from content creators, vloggers and their followers and we’re keeping up based on market demand and customer preferences,” Sajjan Kumar, managing director of Nikon India, told TNIE.

It recently launched Nikon Z30, an entry-level mirrorless camera, made specifically for content creators. He said people are migrating to professional devices as and when their interest is increased and content creators want their content to look better.

“We have introduced a few built-in features for the segment like single-hand operation where one person can shoot and communicate their audiences, 360 degree rotational LCD for output preview, LED lights indicating recording, continuous recording for 125 minutes, 4k videos, focus shifting and other handy features for them,” he said.

Emphasising the difference in camera market compared to 5 years before, he said, the product has seen a significant shift in terms of usage and customers after the arrival of smartphones. Nikon India holds 36% of the country’s market and 38% share of the high-end segment. It records 50% growth in revenue in 2021-22 financial year compared to the previous year and hopes 17% growth in the current fiscal to reach nearly `900 crore, which will surpass its pre-2019 levels.

However, chip shortage poses a threat to revenues estimation as some of its products are not available. “Some of the high-end products like 800mm and 200mm lenses are still in shortage due to component shortage. We are trying to smoothen the supply chain and do our best to deliver products”, Kumar said.

CHENNAI: Imaging major Nikon India to focus more on the digital content creator market as the demand picks up in the segment. “We see a lot of demand from content creators, vloggers and their followers and we’re keeping up based on market demand and customer preferences,” Sajjan Kumar, managing director of Nikon India, told TNIE. It recently launched Nikon Z30, an entry-level mirrorless camera, made specifically for content creators. He said people are migrating to professional devices as and when their interest is increased and content creators want their content to look better. “We have introduced a few built-in features for the segment like single-hand operation where one person can shoot and communicate their audiences, 360 degree rotational LCD for output preview, LED lights indicating recording, continuous recording for 125 minutes, 4k videos, focus shifting and other handy features for them,” he said. Emphasising the difference in camera market compared to 5 years before, he said, the product has seen a significant shift in terms of usage and customers after the arrival of smartphones. Nikon India holds 36% of the country’s market and 38% share of the high-end segment. It records 50% growth in revenue in 2021-22 financial year compared to the previous year and hopes 17% growth in the current fiscal to reach nearly `900 crore, which will surpass its pre-2019 levels. However, chip shortage poses a threat to revenues estimation as some of its products are not available. “Some of the high-end products like 800mm and 200mm lenses are still in shortage due to component shortage. We are trying to smoothen the supply chain and do our best to deliver products”, Kumar said.