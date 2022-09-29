Home Business

BMW to use Amazon Alexa tech to make its own virtual assistant

Stephan Durach, senior VP of the connected company and development technical operations at BMW Group, said this move will bring digital experience to a new level.

Published: 29th September 2022 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

BMW

German automobile major BMW. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: German automaker BMW has announced to use Amazon Alexa technology to develop its next-generation voice assistant.

BMW started offering Alexa assistant in select cars in 2018. This time, the company is going to utilise the technology to build its own digital assistant.

The automaker announced its plans during Amazon's devices launch event late on Wednesday.

"This cooperation with BMW is a great example of what Alexa Custom Assistant was designed for to make it faster and easier for companies to develop custom intelligent assistants for virtually any device, without the cost and complexity of building from the ground up," said Dave Limp, senior VP of devices and services at Amazon.

Stephan Durach, senior VP of the connected company and development technical operations at BMW Group, said this move will bring digital experience to a new level.

Amazon is now trying to capture more market share within the automotive industry with its devices.

The company introduced the next generation of Echo Dot and Echo Auto, giving people to bring the convenience of Alexa to every room of their home and into their car.

Echo Auto comes in a new, slimmer design and includes a new adhesive mount for more placement flexibility in your car.

The device is built with five microphones designed to hear your requests over music, the air conditioner, and road noise.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW Amazon Alexa technology Dave Limp Stephan Durach
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp