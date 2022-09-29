Home Business

Rupee rises 35 paise to 81.58 against US dollar 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.61 per cent to 113.28. 

Published: 29th September 2022 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Money, indian rupee, currency

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee appreciated 35 paise to 81.58 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 81.60 against the dollar, then touched 81.58, registering a gain of 35 paise over its previous close. In initial trade, the rupee also touched 81.75 against the American currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee plunged below the 82-mark for the first time in intraday trade before settling 40 paise down at 81.93 against the dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the rupee opened stronger on Thursday, tracking the overnight weakness of the dollar and treasury yields.

However, concerns on fiscal loosening and monetary tightening will keep the dollar supported and cap gains for the local currency. Most Asian and emerging market peers started weak on Thursday morning and will also cap gains in the rupee.

"Investors now await the RBI's monetary policy committee's decision on Friday, with growing expectations of a 50-basis points hike due to the pressure on the rupee from hefty interest rate hikes in the US," Iyer noted.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.61 per cent to 113.28. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.46 per cent to USD 88.91 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 361.13 points or 0.64 per cent up at 56,959.41 and the broader NSE Nifty rose 133.75 points or 0.79 per cent to 16,992.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,772.49 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupee dollar US dollar
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp