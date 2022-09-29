Home Business

Sebi bans The Apex Global, its proprietor from markets for 4 years 

Meanwhile, in a separate order, Sebi has slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on two promoter entities of TCM Ltd for violating regulatory norms.

Published: 29th September 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Markets regulator Sebi has barred The Apex Global and its proprietor Yadunath Singh Thakur from securities markets for four years and directed them to refund money collected from investors through unauthorised investment advisory services.

The regulator found that The Apex Global and Thakur were engaged in the business of providing investment advice to their clients and for consideration and thus, were acting as investment advisers.

They were involved in such investment advisory services without obtaining regulatory approval from it, which is in violation of Investment Advisers (IA) norms, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in its order on Wednesday.

Through such services, they had received a total amount of Rs 1.23 crore from June 2013 to December 2019 through unregistered investment advisory activities, it added.

Accordingly, Sebi said, the "noticee shall within a period of three months refund the money received from any complainants/ investors, as fees or consideration or in any other form, in respect of their unregistered investment advisory activities".

The Apex Global and its proprietor Thakur are collectively referred to as the noticee. Also, they have been barred from accessing the securities market for 4 years or till the expiry of 4 years from the date of completion of refunds to investors, whichever is later.

Meanwhile, in a separate order, Sebi has slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on two promoter entities of TCM Ltd for violating regulatory norms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi The Apex Global Yadunath Singh Thakur
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp