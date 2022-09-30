Home Business

Core sector growth slows to 3.3 per cent in August; lowest in nine months

Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

Published: 30th September 2022 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

crudeoil

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors grew 3.3 per cent in August -- the lowest in nine months -- as against 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

The previous low was in November 2021 at 3.2 per cent.

It stood at 4.5 per cent in July.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors --- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity --- was 9.8 per cent during April-August this fiscal, compared to 19.4 per cent a year ago.

Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.3 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively, during the month under review.

In August, the fertiliser output rose by 11.9 per cent against a contraction of 3.1 per cent in the same month last year.

READ HERE | RBI hikes rate by 50 basis points, sends clear signals that more hikes are in the offing

The growth rates for coal, refinery products, steel, cement and electricity slowed to 7.6 per cent, 7 per cent, 2.2 per cent, 1.8 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Commenting on the data, ICRA Ltd Chief Economist Aditi Nayar said a normalising base and weak demand for electricity and construction activity during the heavy rains appear to have dampened the core sector growth in August 2022.

"While the record high GST e-way bills were encouraging, the low core sector growth suggests that the IIP may record a mid-single digit rise in August," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
core infrastructure
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp