Home Business

‘Phone manufacturing in India up 14 times in eight years’

Mobile phone manufacturing in India grew 14 times in 8 years, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Thursday. 

Published: 30th September 2022 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Mobile Phone

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Mobile phone manufacturing in India grew 14 times in 8 years, said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) on Thursday. 

The ministry noted that the PLI Scheme has turned out to be a catalyst for the growth of India’s electronics manufacturing sector. “Mobile phone production, which had sunk to Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15, is now up over 14 times to Rs 2,75,000 crore, of which a 28% jump of Rs 60,000 crore was recorded within the first year of the scheme,” said the ministry.

The scheme, the government believes, also helped increase mobile exports, which were almost zero in 2015-16 to reach Rs 27,000 crore in 2019-20. The ministry said within the first year of the scheme, mobile phone manufacturing saw a 66% rise to Rs 45,000 crore.  

“In a YoY comparison for the first 5 months of April-August, mobile exports were up 140% to Rs 25,000 crore from Rs 10,300 crore.” PLI scheme on Large-Scale Electronic Manufacturing, which includes manufacturing of mobile phones and specified electronic components, was approved in March 2020, with an outlay of Rs 38,645 crore.  

Nearly 16 firms, (5 global firms under category Mobile Phone (Invoice value Rs 15,000 and above), 5 domestic and 6 overseas companies under Specified Electronic Components were approved under the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PLI Scheme Electronics manufacturing sector Phone
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp