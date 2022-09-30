Home Business

Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.85 per cent in August

Food inflation stood at 6.46 per cent against 5.96 per cent in the previous month (July 2022) and 4.83 per cent during the corresponding month (August 2021) a year ago.

Published: 30th September 2022 08:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:53 PM   |  A+A-

Retail inflation, shopping

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation for industrial workers rises marginally to 5.85 per cent in August from 5.78 per cent in July 2022 due to higher prices of certain food items, according to the government data released on Friday.

"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.85 per cent compared to 5.78 per cent for the previous month (July 2022) and 4.80 per cent during the corresponding month (August 2021) a year before," a labour ministry statement said.

Similarly, it said that food inflation stood at 6.46 per cent against 5.96 per cent in the previous month (July 2022) and 4.83 per cent during the corresponding month (August 2021) a year ago.

The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for August 2022, increased by 0.3 points and stood at 130.2 points. It was 129.9 points in July 2022.

On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.23 per cent with respect to the previous month compared to an increase of 0.16 per cent recorded between corresponding months a year ago.

The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.19 percentage points to the total change.

At item level, Rice, Wheat Atta, Arhar/Tur Dal, Wheat, Mango, Buffalo Milk, Cooked Meal, Telephone Charges mobile etc are responsible for the rise in the index.

However, this increase was largely checked by Apple, Tomato, Poultry Chicken, Soybean oil, Sunflower Oil, Egg Hen, Electricity Domestic, Petrol for vehicles etc.

putting downward pressure on the index.

At the centre level, Solapur recorded a maximum increase of 3.9 points followed by Agra with 3.2 points.

Among others, 5 centres recorded an increase between 2 to 2.9 points, 20 centres between 1 to 1.9 points and 27 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points.

On the contrary, Jamshedpur recorded a maximum decrease of 3.7 points.

Among others, 8 centres recorded a decrease between 1 to 1.9 points and 24 centres between 0.1 to 0.9 points. The rest one centre index remained stationary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Retail inflation inflation consumer price index food inflation
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo |PTI)
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him 
Anti-CAA protests in Lucknow on December 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
UP: Police slap notice on 60 anti-CAA protesters, seek Rs 57 lakh in damages in Bijnor
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 6th India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi launches 5G services at 6th India Mobile Congress
People watch on a large screen, as Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech after a ceremony to sign the treaties for four regions of Ukraine to join Russia. (Photo | AP)
India abstains, Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Moscow's 'illegal referenda' in 4 Ukraine regions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp