Home Business

Adani Ports completes acquisition of Karaikal Port

According to the statement, the port is in proximity to the containerized cargo-originating industrial centres of Tamil Nadu and the upcoming 9 MMTPA CPCL refinery.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:57 PM   |  A+A-

Karaikal Port

Karaikal Port. (File photo| Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Saturday said it has completed the acquisition of Karaikal Port Pvt Ltd (KPPL) pursuant to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval.

Earlier, APSEZ was declared a successful resolution applicant under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of KPPL. Karaikal Port is an all-weather deep-water port in Puducherry with five operational berths, three railway sidings, a total land area of over 600 hectares and a built-in cargo handling capacity of 21.5 MMT.

"Acquisition consideration of Rs 1,485 crores implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x on the FY23 estimated numbers," APSEZ said in a statement.

According to the statement, the port is in proximity to the containerized cargo-originating industrial centres of Tamil Nadu and the upcoming 9 MMTPA CPCL refinery.

APSEZ CEO and whole-time director Karan Adani said, "With the acquisition of Karaikal port APSEZ now operates 14 ports in India. APSEZ will spend further Rs 850 crores over time to upgrade infrastructure in order to reduce the logistics cost for the customers. We are envisaging to double the capacity of the port in the next five years and also add a container terminal to make it a multipurpose port," he added.

The Karaikal Port was commissioned in 2009 and was developed in the Karaikal District of the Union Territory of Puducherry, around 300 km south of Chennai. It is the only major port between Chennai & Tuticorin, and its strategic location allows the port easy access to the industrial-rich hinterland of Central Tamil Nadu.

The port gets a 14-meter water draft and has a land area of over 600 acres.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics company.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adani Ports Karaikal Port
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp