New foreign trade policy growth-oriented, game changer: Industry body

Under the new FTP, online approvals made in the textile and apparel industry without physical interference would reduce the processing time and be a game changer, Rajkumar noted.

By PTI

COIMBATORE: The new foreign trade policy would bring in transformative changes in India's trade by providing greater trade facilitation and would pave the way for the country to handle various emerging global and economic challenges, an industry body said here on Friday.

Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) chairman T Rajkumar while thanking Union Commerce and Textile Minister Piyush Goyal for the policy, said India was expected to reach USD 760 billion in exports with the new foreign trade policy.

Textile and apparel account for eight to nine per cent of the merchandise exports made from the country, he said in a statement.

The new provision of Rupee Payment under the FTP scheme would be an effective step towards the internationalization of the Rupee and would boost India's textile trade with Bangladesh, Russia, Sri Lanka.

The extension of the 'special advance authorization scheme' offered to the export of the apparel and clothing sector on a 'self-declaration' basis was a long-awaited facilitation measure and would make prompt the execution of export orders.

The new FTP has the right mix of policy interventions and procedural simplifications to address the challenges of time and transaction cost, Rajkumar said.

Meanwhile, Southern Indian Mills Association (SIMA) Chairman, Ravi Sam said the government has announced a growth-oriented and unique FTP.

FTP has been announced as an open policy without any closing period, continuity in all schemes, and flexibility making it more exporter friendly, he said in a statement.

