SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch

By PTI

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender SBI's online banking services were impacted for a few hours due to a technical glitch on Monday, inconveniencing scores of customers.

SBI, which serves nearly a fourth of the over 130 billion Indians, admitted to a "technical glitch" on Monday.

Many customers took to social networking sites to voice their concerns of service disruptions.

Customers complained of inability to access the bank's 'Yono' banking app and also undertake any banking transactions online during the period while some said that services have been impacted since late last week itself.

"We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3, 2023. "However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," the bank said in a late evening statement.

Details about the exact issue, services impacted and the total duration of the downtime were not disclosed.

In the past, the RBI had penalised HDFC Bank for repeated technical outages.

MUMBAI: The country's largest lender SBI's online banking services were impacted for a few hours due to a technical glitch on Monday, inconveniencing scores of customers. SBI, which serves nearly a fourth of the over 130 billion Indians, admitted to a "technical glitch" on Monday. Many customers took to social networking sites to voice their concerns of service disruptions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Customers complained of inability to access the bank's 'Yono' banking app and also undertake any banking transactions online during the period while some said that services have been impacted since late last week itself. "We regret to inform you that due to a 'technical glitch', some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3, 2023. "However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored," the bank said in a late evening statement. Details about the exact issue, services impacted and the total duration of the downtime were not disclosed. In the past, the RBI had penalised HDFC Bank for repeated technical outages.