Home Business

Shortage of electronic components likely to impact production in FY24: Maruti Suzuki

Production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 last month, as compared with 1,59,211 units in March 2022.

Published: 03rd April 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

AutoExpo

Newly unveiled Maruti Suzuki's SUV 'Fronx' on display at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said its production volume could be hit in the current fiscal with the supply situation of electronic components remaining unpredictable.

The auto major said the shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles in the last financial year as well.

"As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2023-24 as well," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The carmaker produced a record 19.22 lakh units in 2022-23.

It, however, fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal.

ALSO READ | Soon, take driving test with RTO’s car in Tamil Nadu

In March this year, the company's total production, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, stood at 1,54,148 units, down 6 per cent from 1,63,392 units.

Production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 last month, as compared with 1,59,211 units in March 2022.

Production of mini and compact segment cars dropped to 1,08,001 units last month from 1,09,676 units in March 2022.

The company stated that the production of utility vehicles declined to 29,440 units last month as compared with 36,249 units in March 2022.

Similarly, manufacturing of the company's light commercial vehicle Super Carry dipped to 3,328 units in March as against 4,181 units in the year-ago period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maruti Suzuki cars
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp