Home Business

Unseasonal rainfall lets down 'Noor Jehan' farmers of MP's Alirajpur 

A vast majority of trees bearing this mango, thought to be of Afghan origin, are found in Katthiwada area of Alirajpur, some 250 kilometres from here, on the border with Gujarat.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, masked women buy mangoes in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: The availability of the renowned 'Noor Jahan' variety of mangoes grown in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district may take a hit this summer due to unseasonal rains and hail in the region, a leading horticulturist associated with its cultivation said on Monday.

A vast majority of trees bearing this mango, thought to be of Afghan origin, are found in Katthiwada area of Alirajpur, some 250 kilometres from here, on the border with Gujarat.

"This time all the trees had flowered and we were expecting a sizable stock of Noor Jahan mangoes, However, unseasonal rains and hailstorm have destroyed the flowers, which will bring down availability of the produce to almost nil," Ishaq Mansuri, a Katthiwada-based mango horticulture expert, told PTI.

"Each Noor Jahan mango weighs around 3.5 kilograms and the demand annually is so high that sometimes the entire stock is booked in advance at very high rates. The flowers appear between January and February and the fruit is ready for sale by June," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Noor Jahan mangoes
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp