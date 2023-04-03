Home Business

Yulu ties up with Zomato to provide e-scooter for food deliveries 

Yulu said it provides flexible rental packs and allows delivery partners to earn higher earnings compared to ICE-powered vehicles.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:22 PM

Representational Image: In this backdated image, porters use electric Yulu bikes at Cantonment Railway station, in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Electric bike-sharing startup Yulu has joined hands with food delivery platform Zomato for providing 25,000-35,000 units of its purpose-built e-scooter DeX to the latter's delivery partners for last-mile delivery on custom-made rental plans, a statement said on Monday.

Once deployed, these e-scooters have the potential of serving three-lakh green deliveries every day by 2026, Yulu said in a statement.

According to the company, rising fuel prices and financial challenges are significant barriers for youth who want to onboard themselves as delivery partners.

"With Yulu's deep understanding of the delivery ecosystem, purpose-built product DeX, robust operations and a wide network of battery swapping stations, our solutions can improve earnings of delivery partners by up to 40 per cent," said Pradeep Puranam, head of revenue and operations at Yulu.

Yulu said over 4,000 delivery partners as of February 2023, onboarded on Zomato's platform organically utilise Yulu's EVs to make the last-mile deliveries.

"As part of The Climate Group's EV100 initiative, we have committed to transitioning our delivery fleet to 100 per cent electric, and with Yulu's support, we are glad to be on the right path to achieve this target," said Mohit Sardana, COO, Food Delivery at Zomato.

Comments

