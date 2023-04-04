Home Business

BYJU's in process to raise USD 700 million at flat valuation

The company had previously raised USD 250 million from existing investors and Qatar Investment Authority.

Published: 04th April 2023 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | BYJU'S YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Edtech major BYJU's has started a fundraising round to garner around USD 700 million (about Rs 5,750 crore), according to sources aware of the development.

The company expects to close fundraising of about USD 250 million soon and finish the entire funding round in about two weeks, another source said.

"BYJU's is in the final stages of discussion to close a funding round. It should be around USD 700 million but the final figures will be known only after the round closes," a source said.

The transaction is taking place at an old valuation of USD 22 billion in the ongoing round.

An email query sent to BYJU's elicited no reply.

The company had previously raised USD 250 million from existing investors and Qatar Investment Authority.

The company was valued at USD 22 billion in the funding round of USD 800 million, announced in March 2022.

Byju's seeks to become profitable by the end of this month.

The company retrenched 2,500 employees under the plan and hired 10,000 teachers for India and overseas.

Byju's booked a loss of Rs 4,588 crore for 2020-21 -- 19 times more than that of Rs 231.69 crore in 2019-20.

Revenues during the financial year (FY) 2020-21 dropped to Rs 2,428 crore from Rs 2,511 crore in FY20.

The company is yet to release a financial performance report for FY22.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BYJU's
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp