Home Business

Delhi High Court rules in favour of Google in trademark case

The court also directed DoT to issue directions to all internet service providers and telecom service providers to block access to the website hosted on a domain name in violation of the "Google" mark

Published: 04th April 2023 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Google

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has ordered a trading and consultancy firm — Google Enterprises — to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages in favour of Google LLC for misusing its trademark. Awarding the amount to Google, the HC also ordered the Department of Technology (DoT) to pass directions to the internet and telecom service providers to block access to the website hosted by the defendants.

In the order, Justice Sanjeev Narula noted that the defendants used the “Google” mark without due authorisation and indulged in “deception and trickery” as they “misrepresented to the public” that they were associated with Google India and had the modus operandi to dupe them.

The court said none of the defendants controverted the plaintiff’s claims and no evidence has been produced to refute the allegations. The HC said the plaintiff company has valid and subsisting registrations for the “Google” mark and its variations and this has been declared a well-known mark with a worldwide reputation on account of its extensive use.

Considering the nature of the misrepresentation by defendants, it said the plaintiff is entitled to nominal damages. Google LLC is entitled to statutory protection and grant of injunction for infringement and besides the damages of `10 lakh, it is also entitled to actual costs in terms of the Commercial Courts Act and Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018 read with IPD Rules on the basis of “bill of costs”, it said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi HC Google Enterprises Pvt Ltd
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp