Delhi High Court rules in favour of Google in trademark case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered a trading and consultancy firm — Google Enterprises — to pay Rs 10 lakh in damages in favour of Google LLC for misusing its trademark. Awarding the amount to Google, the HC also ordered the Department of Technology (DoT) to pass directions to the internet and telecom service providers to block access to the website hosted by the defendants.

In the order, Justice Sanjeev Narula noted that the defendants used the “Google” mark without due authorisation and indulged in “deception and trickery” as they “misrepresented to the public” that they were associated with Google India and had the modus operandi to dupe them.

The court said none of the defendants controverted the plaintiff’s claims and no evidence has been produced to refute the allegations. The HC said the plaintiff company has valid and subsisting registrations for the “Google” mark and its variations and this has been declared a well-known mark with a worldwide reputation on account of its extensive use.

Considering the nature of the misrepresentation by defendants, it said the plaintiff is entitled to nominal damages. Google LLC is entitled to statutory protection and grant of injunction for infringement and besides the damages of `10 lakh, it is also entitled to actual costs in terms of the Commercial Courts Act and Delhi High Court (Original Side) Rules, 2018 read with IPD Rules on the basis of “bill of costs”, it said.

