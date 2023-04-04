Home Business

MPC meet: RBI may hike repo rate by 25 bps 

High inflation and action taken by central banks of developed nations will be major factors in rate hike decision

Published: 04th April 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The meeting of Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate-setting panel began on Monday amid expectations of 25 basis points (bps) hike in repo rate, which experts expect to be the last in the current monetary tightening cycle. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will need to strike a fine balance between taming high inflation and sustaining growth while deciding about rate hike on April 6.

High retail inflation and the recent action taken by central banks of developed nations, especially the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will be the major factors that will shape RBI’s decision regarding rate hike. At the time of the last policy meet in Feb, the latest available CPI inflation numbers showed a declining trend.

However, after falling to 5.7 per cent in December, CPI inflation reversed the trend and breached the 6 per cent mark both in January and February.

In a bid to rein in inflation, RBI has already increased repo rate by 250 basis points since May. Inflation has continued to remain above the central bank’s comfort zone of 2-6 per cent over the past several months. With prices likely to cool down in the coming months, experts expect this rise to be the last hike in this rate cycle.

“We expect RBI to raise the repo rate by 25 bps and probably change stance to neutral. The reason is that inflation data available to date is high at 6.5 per cent and 6.4 per cent for the last two months. However, inflation will come down to less than 6 per cent in the next two months based on present trends and the base effect,” Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda told this newspaper.

EDITORIAL | RBI must assess impact before rate change

“Given the Fed and ECB have raised rates, there is an external factor to consider too in the context of maintaining forex stability. Therefore, raising the repo rate is justified for the last time. Subsequently, there will be a pause until there is more clarity on the monsoon/kharif side as there is a potential upside to inflation in case of a failure,” Sabnavis added.

The recent episode of bank failures in major economies has aggravated concerns surrounding the global growth slowdown. India can’t be entirely decoupled from global events.

Despite challenges, India is expected to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2023-24, the fastest among major economies, owing to resilient domestic demand. This could mean that the Central Bank will not be overly concerned about growth at the current juncture, say experts.

ALSO READ | Unlike global economy, India will not slow down: RBI

Menace of inflation

25bps Expected hike in repo rate by RBI on April 6

250 bps Hike in repo rate by RBI since May 2022

2-6 per cent RBI’s comfort zone for inflation

6.4 per cent CPI inflation reading for February 2023

6.5 per cent CPI inflation reading for January 2023

