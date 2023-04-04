SBI’s digital services hit by technical glitch for a few hrs

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The customers of State Bank of India (SBI) were not able to use bank’s internet banking, Yona app and UPI transfers for a few hours on Monday because of a technical glitch. Frustrated with failed transactions, SBI customers went to the social media to vent out their anger.

According to the customers, all the online services offered by the SBI were down due to problems in the bank’s servers since Monday morning. Many customers complained that their credit card payments, money transfers and other online services of the SBI were delayed or failed due to the outage.

The bank in a statement, released late Monday evening, said that the issue had been resolved. “We regret to inform you that due to a ‘technical glitch’, some of our digital services were impacted for a few hours on April 3. However, the issue stands resolved, and the digital services are live and restored. We apologize for the inconvenience to our valued customers,” said SBI in a statement.

“The bank is always working toward implementing measures to prevent such occurrences. We thank you for your patience and continued trust in SBI,” it added. SBI had informed its customers on Saturday that some of its services will not be available due to “annual closing activities.

