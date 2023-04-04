Home Business

SpiceJet hives off cargo, logistics divisions

Private carrier SpiceJet on Monday said it has completed the hive off of its cargo and logistics division ‘SpiceXpress’ into a separate entity, SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited. 

Published: 04th April 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Spicejet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

This move results in a one-time gain of Rs 2,555.77 crore for SpiceJet, substantially reducing its negative net worth and paving the way for SpiceXpress to raise funds independently, the airline said.  The hive off is effective April 1, 2023. 

Ajay Singh, Chairman & MD, SpiceJet, said, “The decision to hive off SpiceXpress is in sync with our long term business plan and will unlock significant valuation of the logistic business. Both SpiceJet and SpiceXpress have great potential and will complement each other well.”

