HDFC sees 11.6% loan growth in Q4

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mortgage lender HDFC on Tuesday said it has registered a 11.6% rise in loans to Rs 9,340 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 8,367 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months were Rs 36,910 crore as against Rs 28,455 crore in the corresponding quarter, said the company in a regulatory filing to the BSE. Gross income from dividend for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, was Rs 207 crore as compared to Rs 128 crore, it said.

During the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, it said, there was no sale of investments in subsidiary/associate companies. In the country’s largest privately placed corporate bond issue, the housing financier, had raised Rs 25,000 crore via a 10-year non-convertible debenture issue in February.

The issue was oversubscribed and received 92 bids of Rs 27,863 crore of which the company retained 55 investor bids totalling Rs 25,000 crore. HDFC, on March 27, received board approval for raising Rs 57,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in multiple tranches. The funds will be used for business requirements mainly for meeting lending demand.

