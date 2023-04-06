Home Business

Four companies get Sebi’s approval to launch IPOs

These companies filed their preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between July 2022 and January 2023 and obtained its observation during March 29-31.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

sebi

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Four companies including Rashi Peripherals, Cyient DLM, Healthvista India and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). 

These companies filed their preliminary IPO papers with the regulator between July 2022 and January 2023 and obtained their observation during March 29-31. The issuance of the observation letter for draft red herring prospectus for any IPO filed by the company implies the go-ahead from the market regulator for its proposed fundraising via IPO.

The equity shares of these four companies will be listed on the BSE and NSE. According to the draft papers, IT solutions provider Rashi Peripherals’ IPO is entirely fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 750 crore with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Of the IPO proceeds, funds worth Rs 400 crore will be utilised for payment of debt and Rs 200 crore for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

The IPO of electronic manufacturing services firm Cyient DLM is purely a fresh issue of equity shares to the tune of Rs 740 crore with no OFS component.

IPos on the anvil

  • Rashi Peripherals plans to raise Rs 750 crore
  • Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services plans to raise Rs 750 crore
  • Cyient DLM plans to raise Rs 740 crore
  • Healthvista India plans to Rs 200 crore
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi Rashi Peripherals Cyient DLM Healthvista India Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp