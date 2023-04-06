Home Business

Sensex, Nifty rally 1 per cent despite weak global cues

Sensex surged 583 points, or 0.99 per cent, to settle at 59,689 on Wednesday, while broader Nifty50 rallied 159 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 17,557.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Beating weak global cues following the release of weaker-than-expected US economic data, India’s equity market benchmarks- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – rallied 1 per cent on Wednesday.

The fresh surge comes a day before the RBI will announce the outcome of its latest policy meeting. Street estimates the central bank to announce a 25-basis point rate hike in its policy announcement on Thursday and then take a pause.  

Sensex surged 583 points, or 0.99 per cent, to settle at 59,689 on Wednesday, while broader Nifty50 rallied 159 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 17,557.

This is the fourth straight session when the two indices have clocked gain. During this period, Sensex has surged over 2,000 points and investors’ wealth witnessed an appreciation of Rs 9.45 lakh crore as market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 261.31 lakh crore on Wednesday.

“The domestic market is displaying resilience, unaffected by the weaker global peers, thanks to strong banks and NBFCs quarterly numbers and the windfall tax cut,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The recent US data revealed a softening in the labour market and falling factory orders, increasing the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, he added.

Wednesday’s rally was by HDFC twins, which rallied about 3 per cent each. Financials stocks were in high demand after data indicated strong deposit growth and loan disbursements in the March-ended quarter.

Investors have turned bullish ahead of the March quarter earnings season, which begins next week with heavyweights TCS, Infosys, and HDFC Bank announcing their numbers.

Besides HDFC twins, Larsen & Toubro gained over 4 per cent after its hydrocarbon business bagged ‘mega’ order from the Middle East. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Grasim and Sun Pharma rose 2 per cent each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp