Sensex, Nifty rally 1 per cent despite weak global cues

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Beating weak global cues following the release of weaker-than-expected US economic data, India’s equity market benchmarks- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty – rallied 1 per cent on Wednesday.

The fresh surge comes a day before the RBI will announce the outcome of its latest policy meeting. Street estimates the central bank to announce a 25-basis point rate hike in its policy announcement on Thursday and then take a pause.

Sensex surged 583 points, or 0.99 per cent, to settle at 59,689 on Wednesday, while broader Nifty50 rallied 159 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 17,557.

This is the fourth straight session when the two indices have clocked gain. During this period, Sensex has surged over 2,000 points and investors’ wealth witnessed an appreciation of Rs 9.45 lakh crore as market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 261.31 lakh crore on Wednesday.

“The domestic market is displaying resilience, unaffected by the weaker global peers, thanks to strong banks and NBFCs quarterly numbers and the windfall tax cut,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

The recent US data revealed a softening in the labour market and falling factory orders, increasing the likelihood of a pause in rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, he added.

Wednesday’s rally was by HDFC twins, which rallied about 3 per cent each. Financials stocks were in high demand after data indicated strong deposit growth and loan disbursements in the March-ended quarter.

Investors have turned bullish ahead of the March quarter earnings season, which begins next week with heavyweights TCS, Infosys, and HDFC Bank announcing their numbers.

Besides HDFC twins, Larsen & Toubro gained over 4 per cent after its hydrocarbon business bagged ‘mega’ order from the Middle East. ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Grasim and Sun Pharma rose 2 per cent each.

