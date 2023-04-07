Home Business

Adani Power's thermal plant in Jharkhand begins commercial operation 

The second unit of the 1600 MW project is also in an advanced stage of completion and expected to be commissioned soon, the Adani Group company said in a filing.

Published: 07th April 2023 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 04:46 PM

Adani Krishnapatnam Port

Representational Image: Adani Krishnapatnam Port.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Friday said an 800 MW unit at its thermal plant in Jharkhand has begun commercial operations.

"This is to inform unit 1 of 800 MW capacity of the 2x800 MW ultra-supercritical power project of Adani Power (Jharkhand) Limited (APJL), situated in Godda has achieved commercial operations," it said.

APJL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Power, will supply the power under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for a corresponding net capacity of 748 MW from unit 1 to the Bangladesh Power Development Board.

"APJL has started processing its claims under the PPA with effect from April 6, 2023," it said.

