Home Business

Choice of tax regime should be intimated to employer: Central Board of Direct Taxes

The CBDT also clarified that such intimation from employees to their employer is for the purpose of TDS obligation. An employee can choose old or new regime at the time of filing returns.

Published: 07th April 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

tax

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Employees will have to inform their employers if they want to opt for the old or the new income tax regime. If not done so, the new regime will apply to them by default, and TDS on their salaries would be cut accordingly.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified through a circular issued on 5 April 2023 that an employer needs to seek information from its employees which income tax regime they would opt for. 

Employees are required to intimate their options to his employer at the beginning of each year and upon such intimation, the employer has to compute the employee’s income and deduct tax at source. The CBDT also clarified that such intimation from employees to their employer is for the purpose of TDS obligation. An employee can choose old or new regime at the time of filing returns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT Tax Income tax TDS
India Matters
Jailed AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
PM Modi doesn't understand importance of education, writes jailed AAP leader Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India's daily caseload crosses 6000-mark
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Considering changes in CrPC & IPC, govt tells SC
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lingayats hold key as BJP, Congress set for poll face-off in Kittur Karnataka region

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp