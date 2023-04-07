Home Business

Coffee Day Enterprises' total default at Rs 436.06 cr in Jan-Mar qtr

The company is pairing its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled it down from the time when the trouble started after the death of founder Chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Cafe Coffee Day

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL) has reported a total default of Rs 436.06 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2023.

Its "total financial indebtedness of listed entity including short term and long term debt" is Rs 461.06 crore, the company stated in an exchange filing.

According to CDEL, its total outstanding amount is Rs 220.65 crore from loans or revolving facilities like cash credit from banks or financial institutions.

Of this, CDEL defaulted on Rs 189.87 crore as well as an interest payment of Rs 5.78 crore as of date.

The company's total outstanding from unlisted debt securities such as NCDs and NCRPS is Rs 240.41 crore. Of this, the total amount of default as of date is Rs 200 crore along with interest of Rs 40.41 crore, CDEL said.

The company is pairing its debts through asset resolutions and has significantly scaled it down from the time when the trouble started after the death of founder Chairman V G Siddhartha in July 2019.

In March 2020, CDEL announced repaying Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after concluding a deal with Blackstone Group to sell its technology business park.

Earlier this year, market watchdog Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi) had directed the board of CDEL to take all necessary steps for recovery of the entire diverted amount from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd, along with due interest.

Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Ltd (MACEL) is an entity related to promoters.

SEBI had also levied a penalty of Rs 26 crore on CDEL, for failing to stop the diversion of Rs 3,535 crore from the company's subsidiaries.

Earlier this week, CDEL informed to have appointed a legal firm to recover the amount.

"As per SEBI order dated 24th January 2023 in the matter of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited, the Company in consultation with NSE, has appointed Crest Law firm to take effective steps for recovery of the outstanding dues from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited to seven subsidiaries of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited," CDEL had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coffee Day CDEL SEBI
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp