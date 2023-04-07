Home Business

Gas price for Apr at $7.92 but price for ONGC/OIL capped at $6.5: Govt order

However, the Union Cabinet while changing the pricing formula capped the rates at USD 6.5 per million British thermal unit.

Published: 07th April 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday announced the natural gas price of USD 7.92 per mmBtu for the remainder of April according to the new pricing formula but rates for consumers have been capped at USD 6.5 per mmBtu.

According to an order from Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, the price of natural gas for the April 8 to April 30 period comes to USD 7.92 per million British thermal units going by the new indexation of pricing it at 10 per cent of the imported cost of crude oil.

"For the gas produced by ONGC/OIL from their nomination fields, the price shall be subject to a ceiling of USD 6.5 per mmBtu," the order said.

