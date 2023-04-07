Home Business

Trai invites view on allocation of spectrum for satellite services

The regulatory body asked views on whether spectrum should be allocated through auction, administrative process (assignment based on fixed fees) or any other methodology should be used.

Published: 07th April 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Thursday invited public views on process and other norms for allocation of spectrum for satellite communication services.  

Among a host of issues related to spectrum allocation for satellite communication service, Trai has sought views on the quantum of spectrum required by companies for providing services on five spectrum bands in frequency range 1 GHz (gigahertz) to 2 GHz (L-band), 2 GHz to 4 GHz (S band), 4 GHz to 8 GHz (C band), 10 GHz to 15 GHz (Ku Band) and 17 GHz to 31 GHz (Ka band) -- which are used for different applications related to telecom, broadcast, aviation, weather etc.

TAGS
Trai Satellite Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
