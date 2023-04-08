Home Business

Bond market expects longer pause in rate hike by RBI

The yield movements in the bond market due to the RBI’s decision to pause reflects the optimism of market participants.

Published: 08th April 2023 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2023 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

RBI repo rate, repo rate

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Bond market is interpreting RBI’s pause in hike to be a ‘longer pause’ with no more hikes in next meetings. This is despite RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das stressing that this pause was ‘for this meeting’ only.

The yield movements in the bond market due to the RBI’s decision to pause reflects the optimism of market participants. A day before the Monetary Policy Meeting, 10-year bond yields were hovering near 7.30 per cent as most of the market participants were expecting 25 bps hike. When it didn’t happen, yields plunged to the intraday low of 7.14 per cent and closed at 7.21 per cent.

“The general optimistic view in the bond market is that this is a longer pause just for the reason that rates and inflation are well under control,” Ankit Gupta, founder, BondsIndia.com told this newspaper. “There is an optimism that in spite of the market was expecting a 25 bps rate hike and it didn’t happen so somewhere the central bank is looking for financial stability and growth to be balanced along with taming inflation. So, this might be a longer pause and we may not see hikes in next coming meetings,” Gupta added.

Market participants believe the RBI had the chance to hike rate this time when the inflation is at current level, why would it raise it going forward when most of the economists expect the inflation to fall in the coming months.

“If the RBI was keen to hike rates, it would have hiked this time only. RBI is unlikely to hike rates in near future. Unless inflation surprises in a negative way, the bond market would be trying to build in a situation of no rate hike immediately,” Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer, Trust Mutual Fund.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Bond Bond Market Repo rate Monetary Policy
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
PM Modi flags off Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express 
President Droupadi Murmu lands at Tezpur Air Force Station, Assam after taking a sortie in the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
President Droupadi Murmu takes maiden sortie in fighter jet in Assam's Tezpur 
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court has thrice rejected caste bias in naming temple priests
India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 4.47 crore. (File Photo | Express)
6,155 fresh Covid infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp