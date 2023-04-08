Home Business

Market rallies 4 per cent in five sessions, investors wealthier by Rs 10.43L cr

However, they are still net sellers as they have sold equities (net) worth about Rs 22,500 crore so far this calendar year.

Published: 08th April 2023

People watch the stock market index on a display screen on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity benchmarks ended the three-session holiday-shortened week with gains of about 1.5 per cent as the market cheered improving global cues and return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

With this week’s surge, Sensex has jumped 2,219 points or 3.85 per cent in the past five sessions. Nifty rose 3.52 per cent during this period. This sharp rally, after weeks of corrections, has made equity investors richer by Rs 10.43 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms has surged from about Rs 252 lakh crore to over Rs 262 lakh crore between March 29 and April 6.

During the past six sessions, FIIs have invested about Rs 6,150 crore. However, they are still net sellers as they have sold equities (net) worth about Rs 22,500 crore so far this calendar year. “The near-term outlook for FIIs looks positive now. Even though Indian valuation continues to be relatively high, the recent market correction has made valuations a bit more reasonable than earlier,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

“An important factor is the impressive turnaround in India’s CAD, which has improved due to rising exports. Therefore, rupee is likely to be stable. This may restrain FPIs from turning into aggressive sellers. FPIs turning buyers in banking will help these stocks scale higher levels assisted by good Q4 results,” added Vijaykumar.

A rout in Adani stocks after the Hindenburg report on January 24, the Fed’s hawkish stance on rate hikes and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and sale of troubled Credit Suisse led to aggressive selling in the Indian equity market.

