Over 30 per cent customers come from tier-II&III markets: Amazon Business

Uma Kannan

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amazon Business, the B2B platform of Amazon, which started off with 14,000 sellers in 2017, has now onboarded over 6.5 lakh sellers and India is the second-largest market for the company after the US. In an interaction with this newspaper, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business India, said more than 30 per cent of its customers and 25 per cent of orders come from tier-II and III markets.

“Amazon Business currently houses India’s largest GST-enabled selection. We serve 99.5 per cent of pin codes across the country and have businesses from some of the remotest parts of the country buying from us,” he said, adding B2B e-commerce has seen immense growth in the last few years globally as well as in India.

In the last three years, Amazon Business has grown its customer base by 5X and seen an increase in total sales by 4X. “There has been a 42 per cent increase in monthly transacting customers, and we aim to double down on these numbers in the next few months and further strengthen our approach,” Subhas added.

Talking about key trends in 2023, Subhas said MSMEs will leverage digital technologies to improve their competitiveness and reach new markets. “This will involve the adoption of online marketplaces, digital payment systems, and cloud-based tools for managing business operations. Also, they will move to become more efficient, reduce costs and enhance their profitability via adoption of new technologies and the creation of new business models,” he added.

Apart from these, regional growth of MSMEs will accelerate with increase of skill levels in smaller towns and rural areas. He added that they are the country’s largest GST store having over 16 crore GST-enabled products. In terms of sellers, Amazon has digitised 2.5 million MSMEs across the country.

