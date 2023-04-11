Home Business

Alliance Air flight ops hit as pilots strike demanding pre-Covid level pay, allowances

Around 70-80 pilots refrained from coming for duty to protest against the non-restoration of salaries to the pre-COVID level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues.

Published: 11th April 2023 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Alliance Air

Alliance Air (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Around 70 flights of Alliance Air were affected on Tuesday as a section of pilots continued with their strike for the second consecutive day and the airline has issued show-cause notices to the pilots, according to two sources.

Around 70-80 pilots refrained from coming for duty to protest against the non-restoration of salaries to the pre-COVID level and non-payment of allowances, among other issues, they added.

State-owned Alliance Air, which was earlier part of the now-privatised Air India, has around 200 pilots and operates about 130 flights per day.

One of the sources said at least 70 flights were affected due to the strike by the pilots on Tuesday.

The source said the contracts of the pilots are in the process of being re-negotiated but a section of the pilots have gone on strike without serving any notice to the airline.

The striking pilots have been served with show cause notices and have been asked to report for duty within 24 hours, the source added.

The source also said that normalisation of flight operations is expected to take some more time.

There was no official statement from Alliance Air on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alliance Air pilots strike
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Natasha
    Note : Your report says "The source said the contracts of the pilots are in the process of being re-negotiated" which is not true. Pilots are not asking for anything new or 'renegotiating' their contracts. They are simply asking the airline to honor the existing contracts basis which they had joined the company
    16 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp