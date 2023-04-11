Home Business

FinMin exempts CBSE from paying income tax with retrospective effect from FY'21 till FY'25

Such income include examination fees; affiliation fees; sale of textbooks & publications; registration fees, sports fees, training fees and other academic receipts.

Published: 11th April 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Tax, Income Tax, GST, Capital Gains Tax, Windfall Tax

Image for illustrative purposes only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry has exempted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from paying income tax on earnings from examination fees, the sale of textbooks and publications, among others.

The I-T exemption has been given retrospectively from the financial year 2020-2021 (for the period from June 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) and for the fiscal years 2021-22, and 2022-23.

The exemption will continue in the current fiscal and the next financial year (2024-25).

In a notification, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the government has notified the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi, a Board constituted by the Central government, under section 10 (46) of the I-T Act and exempted it from paying income tax on specified income.

Such income include examination fees; affiliation fees; sale of textbooks & publications; registration fees, sports fees, training fees and other academic receipts.

Also, receipts from CBSE projects/programmes; interest on income tax refunds; and interest earned on these specified income would be exempted from income tax.

The tax exemption is subject to the condition that CBSE shall not engage in any commercial activity; activities and the nature of the specified income shall remain unchanged throughout the financial years, the CBDT said.

AMRG & Associates Joint Partner (Corporate & International Tax) Om Rajpurohit said given that the current notification has been provided for a limited period beginning retroactively from June 1, 2020, to FY 2024-25, the CBSE may file an application to the CBDT for special permission to revise earlier years' income tax returns and claim a refund for taxes paid on specified income, as the time period for revision of returns has already expired.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance Ministry CBSE income tax fiscal year financial year
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp