KMF says no merger with Amul; Amul says no competition with KMF

The chairman of KMF Balachandra Jarkiholi accused Opposition parties of playing politics over Amul’s ‘entry’ in Karnataka. 

Published: 11th April 2023 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Members of pro-Kannada organisation 'Kannada Rakshana Vedike' stage a protest amid reports claiming the entry of Amul products in Karnataka market, in Bengaluru, April 10, 2023. (Photo | Shashidhar)

By Online Desk

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has ruled out the possibility of a merger between Amul and Nandini.

The Guarat-based cooperative selling Amul brand said that there is no competition with KMF's Nandini and that it will sell milk and curd only through online channels in Bengaluru, according to CNBC TV18.

According to The Indian Express, Jarkiholi said that Amul was already doing business in parts of Karnataka like Belagavi. “However, despite the presence of many private brands, no brand can compete with Nandini,” he added.

The row over Nandini and Amul started when Gujarat-based Amul announced its entry into the fresh milk market in Bengaluru. This angered Opposition leaders and pro-Kannada groups that dubbed Amul’s entry as a threat to the local brand Nandini.

TAGS
Nandini Amul
