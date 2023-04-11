Home Business

Markets maintain winning run for 7th day; Sensex reclaims 60k mark 

Rising for the seventh straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 311.21 points or 0.52 per cent to finish at 60,157.72.

Published: 11th April 2023 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

money, inflation, sensex, financial markets

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex climbed over 310 points to reclaim the 60,000 mark on Tuesday, propelled by robust buying in metal, bank and financial stocks amid a firm trend in global equities and continuous foreign capital inflows.

Rising for the seventh straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 311.21 points or 0.52 per cent to finish at 60,157.72.

During the day, it jumped 421.17 points or 0.70 per cent to 60,267.68.

As many as 21 stocks in the index ended in the green and nine in the red.

In the seven-day gaining streak, the BSE benchmark has jumped 2,544 points or 4.41 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 98.25 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 17,722.30.

A total of 38 Nifty shares gained, while 12 declined.

"Nifty rose for the seventh consecutive session on April 11 helped by positive global cues.

Asian and European markets mostly rose on Tuesday after an Easter break with the focus now turning to the release of US inflation data later in the week," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and State Bank of India were the biggest winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Wipro and Tata Motors were the biggest laggards.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge rose 0.62 per cent and the midcap index advanced 0.40 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, metal rallied 1.87 per cent, utilities jumped 1.73 per cent, banks (1.64 per cent), financial services (1.03 per cent), power (1.03 per cent) and commodities (1 per cent).

Teck, IT, realty, consumer durables, and capital goods were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Shanghai settled lower.

European equity markets were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade.

The US markets ended mostly with gains in the overnight session on Monday.

"The domestic equity indices showed resilience and remained in positive territory, primarily led by banking and auto stocks on the expectation of strong quarterly earnings following robust business updates.

The US inflation figures, along with the FOMC meeting minutes, are likely to exert a dominant influence on the global market trend," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35 per cent to USD 84.53 per barrel.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 882.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

"Investors will now await the earnings outcome of the March quarter, which will start trickling in from this week.

The 4Q FY23 earnings season begins this week, with TCS due to report on Wednesday followed by Infosys on Thursday.

Investors will closely watch management commentary on the demand environment for Indian IT services in the backdrop of the banking crisis and the slowing economic environment.

"The March inflation and February IIP data will also come out this week," said Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to close at 82.12 (provisional) against the US currency on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp