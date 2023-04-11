Home Business

Markets trade firm in early deals; Sensex regains 60,000 mark

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.39 points to 60,098.90 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty gained 85.2 points to 17,709.25.

Published: 11th April 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Domestic equity benchmark indices began the trade on a positive note on Tuesday helped by firm global market trends and continuous foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 252.39 points to 60,098.90 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty gained 85.2 points to 17,709.25.

Among the Sensex firms, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, Sun Pharma, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and NTPC were the biggest winners in early trade.

Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC were the laggards. In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Hong Kong were trading in the green, while Shanghai quoted lower. The US markets ended mostly in the positive territory on Monday.

"The resilience in Nifty is largely due to the sustained buying by FIIs and the consequent short-covering.

The ongoing mild rally is likely to be sustained by individual stock performances triggered by Q4 results rather than by sectoral moves," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex had ended marginally up by 13.54 points or 0.02 per cent to 59,846.51 on Monday.

The Nifty had advanced 24.90 points or 0.14 per cent to finish at 17,624.05. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.63 per cent to USD 84.69 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) further bought equities worth Rs 882.52 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex NSE Nifty NTPC
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp