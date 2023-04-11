SBI plans to raise USD 2 billion through unsecured notes

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is planning to raise up to USD 2 billion for the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) through the issuance of senior unsecured notes.

The executive committee of the central board of the bank will meet on April 18 to consider the fund raising proposal. “To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches of up to USD 2 billion under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible foreign currency during the FY24,” said the bank in a regulatory filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 526.30 apiece on Monday compared to the previous closing of Rs 527.95 apiece on Thursday. SBI had raised Rs 3,717 crore last month through its third Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 bond issuance for FY23, at a coupon rate of 8.25 per cent. The tenor of these bonds is perpetual with a call option after 10 years and every anniversary thereafter.

