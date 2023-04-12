Home Business

Industrial production rises 5.6 per cent in February

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output increased 5.3 per cent in February 2023.

Published: 12th April 2023 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

factory-industry

Representational image (Photo | Pexels)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's industrial production rose 5.6 per cent in February this fiscal, according to official data released on Wednesday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew 1.2 per cent in February 2022.

Mining output rose 4.6 per cent and power generation surged 8.2 per cent during the month under review.

