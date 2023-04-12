Home Business

Markets maintain momentum for eighth day; Nifty nears 18,000

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were the biggest winners.

Published: 12th April 2023 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty,

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended rally for the eighth straight session on Wednesday, propelled by intense buying in IT, healthcare and auto stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

A strengthening rupee and positive opening in European markets further bolstered sentiment, traders said.

TCS will kick start the Q4 earnings season later in the day.

Industrial Production data for February and March inflation rates are scheduled to be announced post-market hours.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 235.05 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 60,392.77.

During the day, it jumped 279.92 points or 0.46 per cent to 60,437.64.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 90.10 points or 0.51 per cent to finish at 17,812.40.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were the biggest winners.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India and ITC were among the laggards.

"The domestic market exhibited cautiousness in anticipation of the release of various economic data and the upcoming Q4 earnings season. The IT sector drove the optimism in the market as investors await the earnings releases of sector majors," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Japan and Shanghai ended in the green, while Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were also trading with gains during the afternoon trade.

The US markets ended mostly lower in overnight trade on Tuesday.

The rupee closed 3 paise higher at 82.09 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday.

The Sensex rose 311.21 points or 0.52 per cent to finish at 60,157.72 on Tuesday.

The Nifty gained 98.25 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 17,722.30.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35 per cent to USD 85.91 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) further bought equities worth Rs 342.84 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stock exchange stock market
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp