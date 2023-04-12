Home Business

Sebi releases price band framework for trading on first day after IPO

The decision has been taken after discussions with stock exchanges and Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), said the regulator in a circular.

Published: 12th April 2023 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2023 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  In a move aimed at checking the irregular fluctuations in stock prices, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday released a new framework for fixing the price band for trading in shares on the first day of listing after an initial public offering.

The decision has been taken after discussions with stock exchanges and Sebi’s Secondary Market Advisory Committee (SMAC), said the regulator in a circular. “Stock Exchanges are directed to take necessary steps to put in place systems for implementation of the circular, including necessary amendments to the relevant bye-laws, rules and regulations,” noted the circular. For trading on the first day pursuant to Initial Public Offering (IPO) or re-listing, Sebi said that call auction sessions would continue to be conducted separately on individual exchanges and orders would be matched by respective exchanges after computation of equilibrium price.

In case the difference in the equilibrium price between exchanges in percentage terms is more than the applicable price band for the scrip, a Common Equilibrium Price (CEP) would be computed by exchanges.
‘’The CEP would be the volume weighted average of equilibrium prices on individual exchanges as determined by the call auction,’’ the regulator said.

Sebi said the exchanges would set this CEP in their trading systems and apply uniform price bands based on the CEP. Further, only unexecuted pending orders from call auction sessions would be carried forward to the normal market segment. The move came after Sebi observed that call auction sessions are conducted on multiple stock exchanges and that the discovered price or equilibrium price following such sessions could be different on each exchange.

Call auctions continue to be conducted separately 
For trading on first day pursuant to IPO, Sebi said call auction sessions will continue to be conducted separately on exchanges and orders will be matched by respective exchanges after computation of equilibrium price

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebi IPO
India Matters
Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place, Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Four killed in firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 7,830 new COVID-19 cases, highest in over 7 months
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka polls: Denied ticket, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quits BJP
Congress leader Sachin Pilot sits on a hunger strike against the alleged corruption during previous BJP government in Rajasthan, at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)
Pilot in Delhi day after fast seeking action against Vasundhara Raje government graft

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp