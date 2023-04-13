Decline in retail inflation may extend market rally 

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A drop in inflation rate in the US and India may bring extra cheers in Dalal Street even as the benchmark indexes - Nifty and Sensex- are having an extended rally, gaining for the eight straight session on Wednesday.

The BSE Sensex settled 235.05 points higher at 60,392.77, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 90.10 points at 17,812.40. India reported its lowest retail Inflation print in the last 15 months at 5.66% for the month of March vs. 6.44% in February. With this fall, the inflation rate has now fallen within the tolerance range. “This certainly opens the door for the awaited pivot after the current pause. Trend in CPI print should cheer up the already positive D-Street post the surprise pause in the interest rates,” said Umesh Kumar Mehta, CIO, SAMCO MF.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “The RBI’s projection of 5.2% CPI inflation for FY 24 appears to be on track. Core inflation for March, too, has declined to 5.8% from 6.1% in February. This is good news from the market perspective. Bulls can take the rally forward on the assumption that we are at the peak of this rate hiking cycle.” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, however, said that the industrial output number for February was a bit soft, especially on a sequential basis. “We will also have reaction to the TCS results and US CPI number tomorrow morning. On their own the India CPI and IIP numbers may not move the markets much, he added. Meanwhile, US annual inflation in March came down to 5%.”

