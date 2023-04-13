Home Business

Honouring all job offers, onboarded 44,000 freshers: TCS

Company says net employee addition in FY23 at 22,600, much lower than last year

Published: 13th April 2023 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

TCS office building

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it will honour all job offers. The comment comes at a time when a few other IT companies have been delaying onboarding freshers that they recruited a year ago. Wipro recently slashed annual salary offers of freshers by 50%. Milind Lakkad, chief HR officer, TCS, said the company is honouring all job offers and has added 22,600 employees on a net basis in FY23. 

However, this addition is much less when compared to the previous fiscal as it made a record hiring of over 1,03,546 employees in FY22. It has added only 821 employees in Q4. “During the year, we onboarded over 44,000 freshers and our highest-ever number of experienced professionals,” he said.

Speaking to the media, he said the company will continue to honour all offers. “There were some delays for onboarding people (a month or two) but it will happen,” he said. In FY24, it has already made offers to 46,000 freshers. He also informed that there would not be any reduction in salaries and they will pay out 100% of the variable pay for Q4. High performers will also receive a hike anywhere between 12% and 15%.

The company’s attrition on an LTM (last twelve months) basis continued to trend down and was at 20.1%. Experts have been saying that IT companies will take a cautious approach as far as hiring is concerned as they overhired in FY22 and slowdown is also due to the present challenging macroeconomic climate.

TCS’ workforce was at 614,795 as on March 31, 2023. Lakkad also said that they doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53,000 cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 110,000 employees certified on hyperscaler platforms. “This places us among the top 2 partners for the largest cloud providers,” he added.

