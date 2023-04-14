Home Business

Equity MF inflows hit 1-year high in March

The SIPs inflows have hit an all-time high of Rs 14,276 crore in March, showing that the trust of retail investors remains intact on equity market.

Published: 14th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Equity mutual fund inflows rise 31% to reach a one-year high of Rs 20,190 crore in March, driven by strong systematic investment plans (SIPs) inflows, as per the latest figures released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Thursday.

Equity mutual funds had witnessed Rs 15,685 crore inflows in December 2022.

The SIPs inflows have hit an all-time high of Rs 14,276 crore in March, showing that the trust of retail investors remains intact on the equity market.

The debt mutual funds saw an outflow at Rs 56,884 crore in March 2023 versus Rs 13,815 crore outflow in February.

“India and its growing investor base, continues to put faith in the Equity markets via the mutual funds route. Equity-oriented mutual funds registered a net inflow of over Rs 200,000 crore in FY23,” said N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI.

“SIP inflows continue to soar, breaking the record on a month-on-month basis – it would not be an overkill to say that the retail investor is the hero of the markets.”

Strong inflows continue

  • Rs 20,190 cr: Net inflows in equity-oriented funds in March in March
  • Rs 15,685 cr: Net inflows in equity-oriented funds in February
  • Rs 14,276 cr: Inflows through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in March
  • Rs 21.66 lakh: Number of new SIPs registered in March
  • Rs 56,884 cr: Outflows from debt mutual funds in March
  • Rs 13,815 crore: Outflows from debt mutual funds in February
