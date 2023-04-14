TCS Q4 net profit increases 15 per cent to Rs 11,392 crore misses Street estimates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday reported a 15% increase in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2023, at Rs 11,392 crore.

It missed the street’s estimates for the quarter. Its net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 9,926 crore.

The company’s revenue from operations for the fourth quarter stood at Rs 59,162 crore, a 17% increase compared to Rs 50,591 crore in the year-ago period.

For full financial year 2022-23 (FY23), the company’s net profit stood at Rs 42,147 crore, a 10% increase compared to Rs 38,327 crore in the previous financial year. Its revenue from operations in FY23 stood at Rs 2,25,458 crore, a 17.6% increase compared to Rs 1,91,754 crore in the previous fiscal.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s total contract value (TCV) stood at $10 billion with an all-time high number of large deals.

The company’s operating margin for the fourth quarter was at 24.5% and net margin at 19.3%. Its growth was led by North America (15.3%), followed by the UK(15%) and India (14.6%).

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS said that they expected North America to recover well at the start of the year but that has not happened.

This quarter has come in weaker than expected, primarily due to North America. It’s a wait-and-watch in the near term. Volatility is fairly recent and we will need to see how it plays out, he added.

The company also announced that K Krithivasan will take over as CEO and MD from June 1, 2023, and Gopinathan will stay till September 15 to help with the transition.

Krithivasan said they are not in a hurry to do any structural or organisational change. He added that sentiments were down in the BFSI sector and that people were not sure what was going to happen.

The Directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per share. The company’s growth in the fourth quarter was led by retail and CPG or consumer packaged goods (13%) and life sciences and healthcare (+12.3%).

Other verticals grew in the single digit. On a full year basis, growth was led by retail and CPG (+19.7%) and communications & media (+14%).

Net profit stands at Rs 42,147 cr for FY23

For full financial year 2022-23 (FY23), firm’s net profit stood at Rs 42,147 crore, a 10% rise as against Rs 38,327 crore in the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations in FY23 stood at Rs 2,25,458 crore, a 17.6% rise as against Rs 1,91,754 crore in the previous fiscal

Earnings update

Q4 net income at Rs 11,392 crore

Revenue stood at Rs 59,162 crore

Operating margin at 24.5%

TCS workforce was at 614,795 as of March 31, 2023

IT services attrition on an LTM basis was at 20.1%

Q4 was 25th and last earnings presentation of Rajesh Gopinathan as TCS CEO

Net margin at 19.3%

