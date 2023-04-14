Home Business

Vedanta to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore Via NCDs

Vedanta is expected to utilize fresh funds to meet its debt obligations.

Published: 14th April 2023 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vedanta

Vedanta is a leading producer of metals, oil and gas. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Mining giant Vedanta on Thursday announced that its Committee of Directors have approved raising up to Rs 2,100 crore by issuing debt financial instruments NCDs (Non‐Convertible Debentures) on a private placement basis.

In a regulatory filing, Vedanta said the Board at this meeting has considered and approved to raise a total of no more than 21,000 NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000 each in one or more tranches on a private placement basis, taking the total issue size to Rs 2,100 crore.

Vedanta’s Board of Directors had given a green light to the proposal of issuing funds at their meeting held last month. The fundraising via NCDs comes amidst reports that the cash-strapped Vedanta is in advanced negotiations to raise $1.5-2 billion from US hedge fund Farallon Capital Management.  

Vedanta is expected to utilize fresh funds to meet its debt obligations.

Crisil Ratings had recently revised the outlook of Vedanta’s NCDs and long-term bank facilities to negative from stable, citing higher financial leverage and lower financial flexibility.

The rating agency had said that Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Vedanta, has annual debt maturities of about $3 billion each in FY24 and FY25, with high near-term maturities of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta had in February said that it is fully confident of meeting its upcoming maturities in the quarter ending June 2023.

