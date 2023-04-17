Infosys hits two-year low as IT pack snaps Indian markets' nine-day winning streak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Shares of Infosys plunged to a fresh 2-year low after the IT giant’s March-ending quarter (Q4FY23) earning missed the street estimate by a noticeable margin. The stock on Monday touched a two-year low of Rs 1,219 before witnessing a minor recovery to close 9.40% lower at Rs 1,258.10 over its previous close of Rs 1,388.60.

The fall in IT stocks was so steep that it snapped the Indian equity markets' nine-day winning streak. The Sensex fell 520.25 points to 59,910.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 settled 121.15 points lower at 17,706.85.

Selling in the IT counter has intensified after the market leader TCS highlighted worries for the sector which earns more than 25% of its revenue from the US and European banking, financial, services and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

The BSFI space in the US and Europe is going through severe turbulence following the collapse of two US Banks in March and problems with Credit Suisse. Infosys' management also highlighted weakness in parts of BFSI (mortgage, asset management, and investment banking), telecom, retail, and hi-tech sectors which can subdue growth. Among geographies, it said that USA is more impacted than Europe.

"Infosys reported disappointing operating performance in Q4. Unplanned ramp down of projects, delay in decision-making and some one-off revenue impacts, including a few client-specific project cancellations, hit revenue growth in Q4, leading to the revenue-guidance miss," said analysts at Emkay Global.

Emkay, like many other brokerages, has revised downward the target price for Infosys.

Emkay has BUY on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs1,620/share (earlier, Rs1,700).

Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect the big revenue miss in Q4FY23 and elevated uncertainty to adversely impact the stock's short-term performance, resulting in a negative reaction from high single to low double-digit, on account of the disappointment.

They added that the Q4 revenue growth was surprising and is likely to have a dampening effect on the company's FY24 growth, particularly since it suggests a significant impact on growth from Infosys' discretionary business, which has been facing pressure in the recent few months due to the macroeconomic slowdown.

"We expect FY24 revenue growth to be around 5.2% Y-o-Y in CC terms, which is near the lower end of the guidance band, as it takes time for the mega deal opportunities to convert into orders and revenues. The delay in revenue growth will likely push the recovery for Infosys to FY25, once the demand environment becomes more favorable," they said in a note.

The Bengaluru-based company reported an 8% year-on-year growth in its net profit at Rs 6,128 crore in Q4FY23, while revenue from operations jumped 16% to Rs 37,441 crore. The two figures were below the analysts' estimates.

Besides Infosys, shares of Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech fell 5.3% and 2.7%, respectively, on Monday. The Nifty IT index was the top sectoral loser, falling 4.71% at closing.

