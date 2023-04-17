Home Business

Sensex, Nifty tumble in early trade dragged down by IT counters; Infosys falls nearly 12 pc

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other laggards.

Published: 17th April 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark indices tumbled in early trade on Monday after nine days of rally, dragged down by index major Infosys, which fell nearly 12 per cent after lower-than-expected revenue growth guidance for FY24.

Weak trends in other IT counters also pulled the benchmark lower.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 677.86 points to 59,753.14 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty fell 200 points to 17,628.

Among the Sensex firms, Infosys emerged as the biggest laggard, falling nearly 12 per cent after the company reported lower-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter net profit and gave a weak 4-7 per cent revenue growth guidance for FY24 amid the tightening of IT budgets by clients following a turmoil in the US banking sector.

Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the other laggards.

Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Nestle, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the winners.

"The worse-than-expected Q4 results from Infosys with only 4-7 per cent revenue growth for FY24 will drag down IT stocks impacting the Nifty," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Japan were trading lower, while Shanghai and Hong Kong quoted in the green. The US markets had ended lower on Friday.

"Denting sentiments are TCS and Infosys' Q4 results which missed street estimates.

Investors would also focus on March inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI)," Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said.

Equity markets were closed on Friday on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.

The Sensex had gone up marginally by 38.23 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 60,431 on Thursday.

The Nifty climbed 15.60 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 17,828.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.07 per cent to USD 86.37 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought equities worth Rs 221.85 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Infosys TCS HDFC
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital in Kamothe
20 people still hospitalised after sunstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge . (Photo | PTI)
Kharge writes to PM Modi demanding caste census, says reliable database essential for social justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp