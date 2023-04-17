Home Business

Volvo Car India reports 38 pc growth in sales in Jan-Mar quarter 

The sales growth during the period was led by the XC60 which registered a 27 per cent growth, the automaker said in a statement.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Volvo car

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Volvo Car India on Monday said it has sold 544 units in the first quarter of this year, a 38 per cent growth, over the same period last year.

The automaker had sold 393 units in the January-March period of last year.

The sales growth during the period was led by the XC60 which registered a 27 per cent growth, the automaker said in a statement.

The locally assembled all-electric XC40 Recharge saw 138 units being delivered during this period thereby contributing 25 per cent of the total volume, it added.

"A 38 per cent growth confirms positive customer sentiments in our luxury mobility offerings," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.

The first quarter performance is a good indicator and the company is confident that the coming quarters will show better results, he added.

"We remain committed to introducing a new electric model every year and we are on a good trajectory of achieving our aim of going all electric by 2030," Malhotra said.

The Swedish firm established its presence in India in 2007 and currently sells products through 25 dealerships across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Volvo car automaker
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp